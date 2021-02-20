NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,901 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $31,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.69 and its 200 day moving average is $228.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $255.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

