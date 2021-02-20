NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 3,074 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.54. 2,986,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

