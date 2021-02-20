NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 862 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $781.30. 18,958,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,549,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,568.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $822.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

