Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $42,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after purchasing an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $297.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $367.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

