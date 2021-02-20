NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOV. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NOV from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 705,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 518,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 183,087 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

