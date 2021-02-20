Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Nova Measuring Instruments updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.66 EPS.

NVMI opened at $84.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $86.51.

Several research firms recently commented on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

