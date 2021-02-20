Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) PT Raised to $97.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.67.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NVMI opened at $84.65 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $18,049,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 114,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $3,793,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 42.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 142,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.