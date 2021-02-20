Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVMI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. On average, analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 574.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

