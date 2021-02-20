Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $1,397,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NVO opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.09.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

