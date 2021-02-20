Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

DCMYY has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA lowered Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ntt Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of DCMYY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. Ntt Docomo has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $38.19.

About Ntt Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

