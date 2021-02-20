Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.96% of Nucor worth $1,118,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 37,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 332,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

