NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $27,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NuVasive by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NuVasive by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Shares of NUVA opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -260.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $79.98.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.