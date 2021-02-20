NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $700.00 at Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.89.

NVDA stock opened at $597.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.08. NVIDIA has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $369.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

