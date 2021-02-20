NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.43

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.47. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 6,722 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.