O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 5,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, Cormark initiated coverage on shares of O3 Mining in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18.

O3 Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OQMGF)

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

