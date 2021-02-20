Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCDGF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of OCDGF opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $39.25.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

