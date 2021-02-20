Offshift (XFT) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 29.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Offshift token can now be purchased for approximately $6.83 or 0.00011962 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and approximately $687,869.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,409.09 or 0.98766140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $82.69 or 0.00144784 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003475 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Offshift

Offshift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

