Old North State Trust LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 685.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,473.09 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,564.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,456.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,328.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

