Old North State Trust LLC Has $152,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 348.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after buying an additional 638,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Citigroup by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,198 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $65.78 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $78.69. The firm has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

