Old North State Trust LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

