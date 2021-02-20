Old North State Trust LLC Invests $86,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 144,273 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.