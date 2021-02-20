Old North State Trust LLC Sells 293 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $169.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.04 and a 200-day moving average of $168.39. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $120.70 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

