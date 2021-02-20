Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,639,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 724,055 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $1,162,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

