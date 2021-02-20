Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $291.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $8.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,041,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,048,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 278,306 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.