Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) (CVE:OPW) Shares Gap Down to $0.31

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) (CVE:OPW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.31, but opened at C$0.27. Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 38,667 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

About Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; the Bazooka East property that comprises 15 mineral claims covering an area of 312.4 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka West property comprising 24 mineral claims covering an area of 953.86 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.