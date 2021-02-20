Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $38.74 on Friday. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after buying an additional 3,161,037 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $60,385,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $46,645,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $33,511,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $24,850,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

