Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OTEX. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Open Text stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Open Text has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Open Text by 71.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Open Text during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Open Text by 9.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,298,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,308,000 after buying an additional 115,329 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Open Text by 95.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

