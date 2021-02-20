OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

OPRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $62.20 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $939.78 million, a PE ratio of -163.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

