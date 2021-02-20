ORIX (NYSE:IX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ORIX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

IX opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. ORIX has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ORIX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ORIX by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 358,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter valued at about $20,633,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

