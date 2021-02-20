Oryx International Growth Fund (OIG.L) (LON:OIG) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Oryx International Growth Fund (OIG.L) (LON:OIG) rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,519.50 ($19.85) and last traded at GBX 1,495 ($19.53). Approximately 6,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 15,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,450 ($18.94).

The firm has a market cap of £206.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,377.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,171.46.

About Oryx International Growth Fund (OIG.L) (LON:OIG)

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to generate consistently high absolute returns, whilst maintaining a low level of risk for shareholders. The Company principally invests in small and mid-size quoted and unquoted companies in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund (OIG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund (OIG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.