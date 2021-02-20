Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

OVV stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OVV. CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

