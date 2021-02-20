Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given a $17.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $21.36 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $1,324,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,902.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 599,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 584,718 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 759.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 140,404 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

