Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given a $21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,802 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

