Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OC. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $85.08 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

