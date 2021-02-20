PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Shares of PD stock opened at $52.03 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,811 shares of company stock valued at $34,492,112 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,474,000 after buying an additional 3,677,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,193,000 after buying an additional 607,667 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,193,000 after buying an additional 598,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,190,000 after buying an additional 306,364 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

