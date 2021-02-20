Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $210.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.71. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

PTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

