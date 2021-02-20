Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $430.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PANW. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.65.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $396.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.64 and its 200 day moving average is $294.74. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $403.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,667,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $211,816,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,185 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

