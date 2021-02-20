Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of PARXF opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $17.51.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

