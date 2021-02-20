Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Earns “NA” Rating from Eight Capital

Eight Capital restated their na rating on shares of Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PXT. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE:PXT opened at C$20.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$9.22 and a one year high of C$22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.85, for a total transaction of C$218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,691,979 shares in the company, valued at C$36,969,741.15. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total transaction of C$55,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,522,425.54. Insiders have sold 132,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,382 over the last 90 days.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

