Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Raised to C$35.00 at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital reissued a na rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE PXT opened at C$20.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.22 and a 52 week high of C$22.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total transaction of C$426,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,065,475. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total transaction of C$55,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,522,425.54. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,382.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

