Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

Shares of PH opened at $279.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $293.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

