Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $526,509.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $847,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,981 shares of company stock valued at $73,279,877. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTON opened at $139.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.93 and a 200-day moving average of $117.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,995.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

