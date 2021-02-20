Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.