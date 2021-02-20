Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 453,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

POWW opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

