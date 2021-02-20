Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 357 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.45 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

