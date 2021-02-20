Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases New Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.16% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95.

