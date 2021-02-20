Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $13,886,765. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $599.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.54. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.