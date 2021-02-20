Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.81% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLPT opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.80 million, a PE ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

