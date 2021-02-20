Patrick Kaltenbach Acquires 50 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,165.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,204.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,084.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,918,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

