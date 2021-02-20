Patron (PAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $952,423.10

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Patron has a market cap of $952,423.10 and approximately $11,430.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Patron has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00062891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.94 or 0.00854622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00038488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00043506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.74 or 0.04857663 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018289 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.